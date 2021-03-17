Skycoin Price Tops $2.35 on Major Exchanges (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Skycoin has a total market cap of $46.94 million and $1.66 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Skycoin has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.35 or 0.00004046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $261.32 or 0.00450465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00061446 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.45 or 0.00140406 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00056112 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00076565 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $332.80 or 0.00573675 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000482 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com.

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

