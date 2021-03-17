Skyline Champion Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SKY)

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 1,002 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,442% compared to the average volume of 65 put options.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Skyline Champion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.14.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

SKY opened at $43.83 on Wednesday. Skyline Champion has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $47.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.00.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $377.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.23 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyline Champion will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 70,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $3,210,493.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,204,862.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 368,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $16,161,312.15. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,242,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,250,000 after buying an additional 72,335 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,387,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,917,000 after buying an additional 200,510 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,314,000 after buying an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,142,000 after purchasing an additional 105,135 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,787,000 after purchasing an additional 58,123 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Read More: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.