Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.21.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

In related news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $485,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 412,649 shares in the company, valued at $29,702,475.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kara Hamilton sold 4,201 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $333,685.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,694.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,266 shares of company stock valued at $21,532,386. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 1,020.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR traded down $4.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.98. 36,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,205. Smartsheet has a one year low of $31.06 and a one year high of $85.43. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.55 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.86 and a 200 day moving average of $62.04.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $109.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.