Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $109.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.69 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The business’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.14. The company had a trading volume of 21,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,205. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $31.06 and a 1-year high of $85.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.04.

In related news, Director Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $4,093,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,112,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,794,161.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kara Hamilton sold 4,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $333,685.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,694.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,266 shares of company stock valued at $21,532,386 in the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMAR shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Smartsheet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.93.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

