Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $83.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Smartsheet from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.40.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $68.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.23 and a beta of 1.52. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $31.06 and a fifty-two week high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $109.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.69 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Porrini sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total value of $2,093,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,593,862.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,266 shares of company stock worth $21,532,386. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Smartsheet by 1,020.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invictus RG purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

