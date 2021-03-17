Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Smith & Wesson Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.22. Smith & Wesson Brands reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands will report full year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Smith & Wesson Brands.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.70 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 4.34%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 102.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SWBI shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Smith & Wesson Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

In related news, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $174,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,926.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Furman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $55,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,904 shares in the company, valued at $831,622.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,734 shares of company stock valued at $420,440. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,728,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,937,000 after acquiring an additional 251,672 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $8,544,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after acquiring an additional 158,993 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 269,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 12,067 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 41,848 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SWBI traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,283,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,785. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.25. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $23.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

