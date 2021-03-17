Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Research analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SMFKY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America lowered Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

OTCMKTS:SMFKY opened at $47.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.92. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 12 month low of $21.64 and a 12 month high of $52.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.09 and its 200 day moving average is $44.32.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

