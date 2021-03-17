Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) Short Interest Update

Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the February 11th total of 972,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 845,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sogou from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sogou in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sogou in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Sogou in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Sogou in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sogou in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000.

Shares of NYSE SOGO traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.12. 9,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,378. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.50, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.28. Sogou has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $8.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.54.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.18). Sogou had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $189.53 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sogou will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

