Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Insider Sells $71,000.00 in Stock

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) insider Christopher M. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christopher M. Powell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

On Monday, March 15th, Christopher M. Powell sold 4,690 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $69,412.00.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.50. 1,016,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,940. The company has a market capitalization of $657.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.59 and a beta of 2.14. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 219,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 250.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 24.7% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 17,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.22.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.