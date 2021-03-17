SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Stake Boosted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 167.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 854,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 534,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $12,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 14.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 1.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 3.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 3.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

NYSE:SWI opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. SolarWinds Co. has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 141.93 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.88.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. SolarWinds had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

SWI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarWinds presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.85.

SolarWinds Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

Read More: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.