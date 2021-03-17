Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ SLDB traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.29. The company had a trading volume of 34,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,074. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.17. The stock has a market cap of $380.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.10. Solid Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $11.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SLDB shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.04.

In other news, CEO Ilan Ganot sold 10,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $65,777.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carl Ashley Morris sold 23,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $206,838.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 287,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,740.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,486 shares of company stock valued at $336,319. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

