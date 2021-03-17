Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) will report $0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Sonic Automotive posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 122.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full year earnings of $4.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 0.64%.

SAH has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America raised Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sonic Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive stock opened at $54.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.25 and a beta of 2.58. Sonic Automotive has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $55.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.46 and its 200-day moving average is $42.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

