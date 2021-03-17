Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) will post sales of $1.31 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.35 billion and the lowest is $1.25 billion. Sonoco Products reported sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full-year sales of $5.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SON. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.90.

SON traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $63.13. The company had a trading volume of 367,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,353. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $37.30 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $36,325.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,717.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth about $58,696,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 188,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,164,000 after acquiring an additional 27,850 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 421,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Corporate. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging; global brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

