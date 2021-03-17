Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Given New $33.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SHC has been the topic of several other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.75.

SHC opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.16. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $216.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.29 million. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at $1,675,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth $3,528,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth $10,987,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,885,000. Finally, Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth $3,263,436,000.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the United States and internationally. Its sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; and lab services comprise analytical chemistry, medical device, and pharmaceutical lab testing, as well as microbiology testing.

