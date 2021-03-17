Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Short Interest Up 36.4% in February

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 170,000 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the February 11th total of 124,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49. Sotherly Hotels has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $4.49.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.29). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 38.08% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%. Analysts predict that Sotherly Hotels will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. 18.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

