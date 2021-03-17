Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.35 Million

Analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) will post $57.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $57.10 million and the highest is $57.60 million. Southside Bancshares posted sales of $62.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full year sales of $227.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $224.10 million to $230.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $228.50 million, with estimates ranging from $226.80 million to $230.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

SBSI opened at $39.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.45. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Southside Bancshares has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $41.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.18%.

In other Southside Bancshares news, Director Emily S. Moore sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $200,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,117. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jared C. Green sold 1,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $51,467.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,585 shares of company stock worth $929,018 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 9,732 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,824,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,690,000 after buying an additional 189,404 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $530,000. 48.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

