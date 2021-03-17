SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Trading 5.3% Higher

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) traded up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.70. 147,209 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 423,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SPAR Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get SPAR Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.42 million, a PE ratio of 57.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPAR Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 76,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.36% of SPAR Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPAR Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGRP)

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as product reordering and replenishment; authorized for distribution are in stock and on the shelf or sales floor; adding new products that are approved for distribution; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clients' products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for SPAR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPAR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.