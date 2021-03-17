SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 3.2% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.4% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.6% in the third quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,584,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,431,000 after acquiring an additional 773,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,354,408. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.02. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $137.85 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.