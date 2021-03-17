SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Permanens Capital L.P.

Permanens Capital L.P. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 875,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,406,000 after purchasing an additional 74,783 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 52,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,952,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,344 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $643,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.65. 93,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,920. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.48. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $58.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

