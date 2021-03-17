Spectrum (SPT) Hits Market Cap of $27,186.48

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 17th. In the last seven days, Spectrum has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Spectrum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrum has a total market cap of $27,186.48 and approximately $1,462.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $197.55 or 0.00358473 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000103 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003842 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000167 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt. The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

