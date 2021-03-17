Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Raises Dividend to GBX 8.18 Per Share

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.18 ($0.11) per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Spirent Communications’s previous dividend of $1.67. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of SPT stock opened at GBX 245.86 ($3.21) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 241.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 265.70. Spirent Communications has a one year low of GBX 146.81 ($1.92) and a one year high of GBX 311.09 ($4.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPT shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 267.40 ($3.49).

In other Spirent Communications news, insider Gary Bullard acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 256 ($3.34) per share, with a total value of £25,600 ($33,446.56). Insiders acquired a total of 10,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,584,920 over the last three months.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

