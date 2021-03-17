Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Holdings Raised by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.07% of Sprout Social worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Sprout Social by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 243.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 29,238 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 9,097 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1,649.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 869,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,467,000 after buying an additional 819,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 197,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,967,000 after purchasing an additional 15,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $63.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.23. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 million. Sprout Social’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.11.

In related news, Director Steven A. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $718,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $261,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,692 shares of company stock worth $10,313,911 in the last three months.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

