Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock Position Raised by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Square were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 33,045.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,870,539,000 after buying an additional 8,568,716 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 30.6% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,428,062,000 after buying an additional 2,057,920 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 108.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,298,000 after buying an additional 1,001,127 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter worth $80,726,000. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth $99,909,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Square alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SQ. Mizuho increased their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Square from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.17.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $243.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $110.64 billion, a PE ratio of 386.29, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $283.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $241.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.73.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.26, for a total value of $1,030,250.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,244,800.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $21,522,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 873,030 shares of company stock valued at $199,952,640. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.