SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.42

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.42 and last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 356 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.25.

The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.89 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.55.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. On average, research analysts predict that SSAB AB will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

