SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,725 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSRM. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 69,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 3,307.1% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 14,882 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SSR Mining by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,486,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,332 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 15,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 877,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,626,000 after acquiring an additional 48,500 shares in the last quarter. 51.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.50 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Shares of SSRM opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 5.37. SSR Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $25.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). SSR Mining had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.44%. Equities research analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

