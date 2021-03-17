St. James’ Place’s (STJPF) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. St. James’s Place presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

STJPF traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,411. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.53. St. James’s Place has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $18.37.

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

