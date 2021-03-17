Stantec (NYSE:STN) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.16

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.16 and last traded at $42.10, with a volume of 5229 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.69.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STN. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Stantec from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Stantec from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.96.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1319 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STN. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,854,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,617,000 after buying an additional 2,867,974 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter worth about $46,385,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Stantec by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,131,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,677,000 after purchasing an additional 677,022 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Stantec by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 946,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,731,000 after purchasing an additional 459,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Stantec by 119.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 699,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,884,000 after purchasing an additional 381,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

About Stantec (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

