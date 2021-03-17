Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) to Issue $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the coffee company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%.

Starbucks has raised its dividend payment by 60.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.

SBUX traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,272,254. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $112.34. The stock has a market cap of $129.63 billion, a PE ratio of 141.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.50 and its 200-day moving average is $97.15.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. BTIG Research upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Gordon Haskett raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.68.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

