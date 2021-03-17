Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Gordon Haskett raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.68.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $111.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.50 and its 200-day moving average is $97.15. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $112.34. The firm has a market cap of $131.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.