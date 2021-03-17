Status Price Up 6.1% Over Last Week (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Status has a total market cap of $354.13 million and approximately $88.22 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000184 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00055239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00012765 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $369.48 or 0.00666550 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00070186 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00025822 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars.

