Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.94-1.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.00. Steel Dynamics also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.94-1.98 EPS.

NASDAQ STLD traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, hitting $47.97. 2,539,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,124,326. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.10. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $49.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STLD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Steel Dynamics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.22.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

