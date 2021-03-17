Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stella-Jones in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 10th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stella-Jones’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Stella-Jones to C$56.60 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Stella-Jones from C$47.50 to C$51.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Stella-Jones from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Stella-Jones from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating, Stella-Jones presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.66.

Shares of TSE:SJ opened at C$49.42 on Monday. Stella-Jones has a 1-year low of C$23.34 and a 1-year high of C$50.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.23 billion and a PE ratio of 15.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$47.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$45.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

