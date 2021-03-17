Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) to Issue — Dividend of $0.38

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.3813 per share on Wednesday, April 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Stellantis’s previous — dividend of $0.12.

STLA opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.42. Stellantis has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $19.50.

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on STLA shares. AlphaValue upgraded Stellantis to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. operates as an automaker and mobility provider worldwide. It offers various luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; and pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and light commercial vehicles, as well as mobility, financial, and parts and service brands. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Ram, Free2Move, Alfa Romeo, CitroÃ«n, DS Automobiles, Fiat Professional, Lancia, Mopar, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Leasys brands.

