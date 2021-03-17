Stephen A. Block Sells 20,000 Shares of ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Stock

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Director Stephen A. Block sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $263,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,529.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ChromaDex stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.32. 1,409,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,234,625. ChromaDex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.67. The company has a market cap of $822.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 1.49.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 39.86% and a negative return on equity of 100.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ChromaDex by 302.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in ChromaDex by 528.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in ChromaDex during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in ChromaDex during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in ChromaDex during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 24.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of ChromaDex from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

