Stephen Macchiaverna Sells 2,466 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Stock

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $382,797.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,092,563.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Freshpet stock opened at $157.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.19 and a 200-day moving average of $133.77. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.79 and a 1 year high of $173.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,433.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $84.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.59 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FRPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Freshpet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens initiated coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Freshpet from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Freshpet by 255.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Freshpet by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Freshpet by 196.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

