Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.08

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.08 and last traded at $25.02, with a volume of 114295 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group raised Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.58.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $256.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.27 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. Sterling Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

In other news, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $71,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,159.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $192,029.44. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,872,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 357,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 64,265 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,780,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,001,000 after purchasing an additional 669,877 shares during the period. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

