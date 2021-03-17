Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 6,475 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 69.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 268,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 20,482 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 325,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 118,813 shares in the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,905,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $459,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCQ opened at $21.35 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.74.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.