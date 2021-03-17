Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $302,000 Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Mplx by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Mplx by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 39,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 3.5% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 55,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. 29.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mplx alerts:

MPLX stock opened at $25.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average of $21.02. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $26.73.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

MPLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Mplx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mplx from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.38.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.