Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,448 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock opened at $57.26 on Wednesday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $64.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.21 and a 200-day moving average of $53.19.

