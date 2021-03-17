Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 31,200 Shares of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC) by 83.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.18% of Wrap Technologies worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wrap Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 989,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 40,082 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Wrap Technologies by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 502,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Wrap Technologies in the third quarter worth $1,473,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Wrap Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 9,165 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Wrap Technologies by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 139,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 47,058 shares during the period.

Shares of WRTC stock opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average of $6.16. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $14.40.

Wrap Technologies Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage security technology company. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products includes BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

