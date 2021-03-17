Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,912 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 53,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

NRO opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $4.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0312 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Profile

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

