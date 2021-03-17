Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,938 Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,243 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,852,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,230,000 after purchasing an additional 32,591 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 932,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after purchasing an additional 113,278 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 265.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 347,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 252,303 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Orange during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,283,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Orange by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 150,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORAN. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE ORAN opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. Orange S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $13.03. The stock has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average of $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

