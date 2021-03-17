Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Takes Position in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OTRK. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ontrak in the third quarter valued at about $286,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Ontrak in the third quarter valued at about $1,505,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Ontrak in the third quarter valued at about $1,110,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Ontrak in the third quarter valued at about $432,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Ontrak in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. 27.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ontrak stock opened at $35.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 2.52. Ontrak, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59.

OTRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Ontrak from $110.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ontrak has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.20.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

