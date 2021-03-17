Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $62.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential downside of 7.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ORCL. Cleveland Research downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.13.

Oracle stock opened at $66.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.48 and a 200 day moving average of $60.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $73.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at $20,127,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Oracle by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 278,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $17,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,322,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $85,527,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $692,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,258,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $81,382,000 after buying an additional 433,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

