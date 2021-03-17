Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Hold Rating for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $27.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $68.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ACAD. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $27.34 on Monday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $23.35 and a one year high of $58.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.49 and a 200-day moving average of $47.65.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $185,836.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $103,801.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,888.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,560 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,583 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

