Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 4,045 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 741% compared to the typical volume of 481 call options.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 183.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Blucora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Blucora by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blucora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Blucora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOR opened at $17.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.56. Blucora has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $18.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11. Blucora had a negative net margin of 36.67% and a positive return on equity of 11.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Blucora will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

