Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Las Vegas Sands Call Options (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 74,147 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 60% compared to the average daily volume of 46,341 call options.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.53.

NYSE:LVS opened at $64.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.63 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.33. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 16,731 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,402 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

