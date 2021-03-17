StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 156,900 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the February 11th total of 218,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of STON stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.14. 101,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,852. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.77. StoneMor has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.71.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneMor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneMor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneMor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in StoneMor in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in StoneMor by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 161,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 12,335 shares during the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneMor Company Profile

StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.

