STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Price Target Raised to $38.00

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on STOR. Mizuho downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $33.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. STORE Capital has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 1.12.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that STORE Capital will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 477.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 140.8% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.