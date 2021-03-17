Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) PT Raised to C$4.00

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Storm Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Storm Resources from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Storm Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of SRX stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$2.90. 24,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,336. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.29. Storm Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.85 and a 52-week high of C$3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$352.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,450.00.

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$52.94 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Storm Resources will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Storm Resources

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

